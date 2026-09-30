European stocks end September lower amid rising yields and energy
European stocks are set to end September with their first monthly dip since March, dropping about 1.5% despite a small midweek bounce.
The main culprits? Rising bond yields, inflation worries fueled by higher energy prices, and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Mining companies like Boliden and Rio Tinto held up well, but media stocks weren't as lucky.
Mixed European data spurs investor caution
The U.K.'s economy surprised everyone by growing faster than expected last quarter, while France saw inflation climb more than predicted in September.
Germany's numbers are on the way, which should give an even clearer picture of where prices are headed.
With all this uncertainty, investors are playing it safe as rising bond yields and higher energy prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East are adding to inflation and interest-rate concerns, especially with energy costs still high due to global conflicts.