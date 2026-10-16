European stocks near best week since August on earnings rally
Business
European stocks were on track for their best week since August, thanks to upbeat company earnings and a tech sector rebound.
The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3% on Friday, trading near its highest level in more than two weeks, mostly driven by solid gains in industrial and tech shares.
Schneider Electric and Aixtron boost confidence
Industrial names like Schneider Electric got a boost (up 1.4%) after raising profit targets for 2026, while chipmaker Aixtron jumped 4.8% after beating order expectations.
Investors are also keeping an eye on eurozone inflation data and oil prices, which could shape future economic policy.
All in all, strong results from companies like Schneider Electric and Aixtron have given markets a shot of confidence this week.