European stocks nudge higher amid easing Middle East tensions
European stocks nudged higher on Tuesday, as hopes of easing Middle East tensions gave investors a bit of relief.
The STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, but honestly, March has been rough: an expected 8.2% monthly drop is on track to break an eight-month winning streak, mostly thanks to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran shaking up oil supplies and economic forecasts.
Financials rise, Unilever in McCormick talks
Financial stocks led the way with a 0.8% rise after reports that President Trump was willing to end military action against Iran, helping calm nerves a bit.
Meanwhile, Unilever's shares ticked up on news it's in advanced talks to combine its food business with McCormick, which would land Unilever roughly $15.7 billion in cash.
Keep an eye out for eurozone inflation data this week for more clues on where things might head next.