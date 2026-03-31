European stocks nudge higher amid easing Middle East tensions

Financials rise, Unilever in McCormick talks

Financial stocks led the way with a 0.8% rise after reports that President Trump was willing to end military action against Iran, helping calm nerves a bit.

Meanwhile, Unilever's shares ticked up on news it's in advanced talks to combine its food business with McCormick, which would land Unilever roughly $15.7 billion in cash.

Keep an eye out for eurozone inflation data this week for more clues on where things might head next.