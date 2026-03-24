European stocks rise as Iran war fears recede
European stocks nudged higher on Tuesday, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.3%, bouncing back a bit from its lowest level since November 2025.
The move comes even as news from the Middle East remains mixed, especially after President Donald Trump delayed an offensive on Iran, though Tehran rejected the claim.
Investors are worried about rising energy prices
Energy prices are climbing because of the conflict and a major oil route being blocked, which could lead to higher fuel prices and push up consumer prices in parts of Europe.
There are concerns that inflation could rise and put pressure on household budgets, making daily expenses more costly.
Eurozone economic data will be out later today
Everyone's watching for new eurozone economic data (the March PMI) coming out later today.
It should give a clearer picture of how these global tensions are really hitting Europe's economy, especially since markets have fallen sharply in recent sessions amid concerns about energy supplies.