European stocks slide as U.S.-Iran seized ship tensions threaten cease-fire
Business
European stocks slid on Monday after rising tensions between the US and Iran over a seized cargo ship put a cease-fire at risk.
With Iran pulling out of planned talks, last week's positive market mood quickly shifted to uncertainty as the cease-fire deadline approaches.
Airlines banks fall while Renishaw jumps
Travel and leisure stocks took a big hit: airlines like EasyJet and Lufthansa dropped up to 4%.
Banking, automotive, and luxury brands also fell more than 2%.
Meanwhile, Renishaw bucked the trend with its shares jumping nearly 7% after it raised its revenue forecast for 2026, showing that not everyone is losing out in this tense moment.