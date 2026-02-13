European stocks slip as AI concerns overshadow earnings reports
European stocks slipped on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index pulling back from record highs.
Investors are feeling cautious as concerns about AI disrupting industries and some lackluster earnings reports spark uncertainty, even after a strong run in the market this year.
AI's impact on industries and Cisco's weaker margins
AI isn't just a buzzword—it's making waves across logistics, insurance, software, and asset management.
For anyone interested in investing or following tech trends, these shifts could mean big changes (and risks) for portfolios.
Cisco's weaker-than-expected margins only added to doubts about how steady tech growth really is.
L'Oreal and Delivery Hero face losses, Safran sees positive forecast
Major brands had a rough day: L'Oreal shares dropped 6.6% after missing sales targets, dragging down the personal goods sector.
Delivery Hero also fell 8.7% on mixed results from its Middle East business.
On a brighter note, Safran jumped 7% thanks to an upbeat forecast for 2026.