European stocks touched a fresh record high, on track for 4th weekly gain

Strong earnings are fueling the rally—especially from big names in consumer products. Air Liquide also beat expectations. MSCI Europe firms posted a 3.7% increase in fourth-quarter profits. Overall, European companies grew profits much faster than expected last quarter, helping underpin the market's strength.

Geopolitical risks seen as short-term bumps

A brighter earnings outlook and less worry about a near-term recession have boosted confidence.

Even with some geopolitical risks on the radar, analysts see them as short-term bumps rather than deal-breakers.

Big players like ASML and Roche are also helping keep Europe's stock market near record levels.