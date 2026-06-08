European STOXX 600 drops nearly 1% amid Israel Iran tensions

European airlines and technology stocks slide

Airlines including Lufthansa and Air France dropped more than 2%, while tech stocks slid even further, echoing declines in US and Asian markets.

Infineon Technologies fell almost 2% and BE Semiconductor Industries lost nearly 4%.

On the flip side, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi shot up by almost 10% after getting a big takeover offer from Intesa Sanpaolo, even though Intesa's own shares slipped.

Investors are now keeping an eye on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike.