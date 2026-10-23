Eurozone economy slows to 4 month low on energy, inflation
Business
The eurozone's economy just hit its slowest pace in four months, thanks mostly to higher energy costs and stubborn inflation.
The key business activity index dropped again in October, with France feeling the pressure from both financial worries and political uncertainty.
Eurozone firms raise prices
Rising energy and transportation bills are making everything more expensive for businesses, so many are upping their prices, even if not as sharply as before.
This squeeze has nearly frozen new hiring as demand cools off, leaving people worried about how fast the region can bounce back.
With all this happening, everyone is watching to see what moves the European Central Bank will make next.