Eurozone government bond yields fall as energy prices ease inflation
Eurozone government bond yields took a noticeable dip on Tuesday, especially for France and Italy.
The main reason? Oil and natural gas prices dropped, which helped ease inflation worries.
Investors responded by snapping up more bonds: Germany's 10-year yield slid to 3.25%, while France's went down to 4.69%.
All in all, the mood around Eurozone debt is looking a lot more upbeat.
Brent crude and natural gas dip
Cheaper energy is the big story here: Brent crude oil fell below $91 a barrel and European natural gas prices dipped too, both taking pressure off inflation.
Even comments from US President Donald Trump helped calm nerves about supply trouble in the Middle East.
With Italy's bond yield also dropping to 4.26%, it's clear investors are feeling safer parking their money in Eurozone bonds right now.