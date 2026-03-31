Eurozone inflation hits 2.5% in March surpassing ECB 2% goal

ECB faces split over rate hikes

With living costs rising, the ECB now faces tough choices about raising interest rates, something markets expect could happen up to three times this year.

Some officials, like Bundesbank's Joachim Nagel, want to act fast, while others urge patience.

Either way, policymakers agree the ECB must act if energy keeps driving prices up across the board, action is on the table at their big meeting on April 30.