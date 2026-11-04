Eurozone inflation hits 4% in October as energy prices soar
Business
Inflation across the eurozone just hit 4% in October, the biggest spike in three years.
The main culprit? Soaring energy prices, which jumped even higher in October.
This surge is a reminder of how sensitive Europe is to global energy shocks, especially with current geopolitical tensions.
ECB likely to hike in December
With inflation now way above the European Central Bank's 2% target everywhere in the eurozone, a December interest rate hike looks likely (markets put it at a 71.8% chance).
But there's a twist: not all countries are feeling the pinch equally: Lithuania's inflation is at 6.1%, while Malta sits at just 2.3%.