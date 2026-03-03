Eurozone inflation rises to 1.9% in February
Business
Inflation in the eurozone rose to 1.9% in February—slightly higher than expected.
The jump mostly comes from pricier food and services, even though energy costs stayed low.
Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are adding uncertainty, making it trickier for the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep things steady.
Core inflation also climbs
Core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) also climbed to 2.4%, with experts pointing to rising oil prices and supply chain hiccups as key reasons.
While JP Morgan says a spike in oil could nudge prices up a bit more, the ECB isn't planning any big moves at its March 19 meeting.
If inflation sticks around later this year, though, they might rethink interest rates.