Eurozone inflation rises to 2.2% in September

Core inflation steady at 2.3%

Core inflation (which leaves out things like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) stayed steady at 2.3%.

Service prices nudged up, while food, alcohol, and tobacco price hikes slowed a little.

Germany and France—Europe's biggest economies—also saw small increases in inflation.

According to Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani from Oxford Economics, "Only a strong surprise in inflation could spur a cut this year," so don't expect an ECB interest rate cut anytime soon.