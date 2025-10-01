Next Article
Eurozone inflation rises to 2.2% in September
Inflation in the Eurozone edged up to 2.2% in September 2025, a bit higher than August's 2.0%, mostly because energy prices didn't drop as much as before.
This puts inflation just above the European Central Bank's 2% goal and right in line with what Bloomberg analysts expected.
Core inflation steady at 2.3%
Core inflation (which leaves out things like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) stayed steady at 2.3%.
Service prices nudged up, while food, alcohol, and tobacco price hikes slowed a little.
Germany and France—Europe's biggest economies—also saw small increases in inflation.
According to Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani from Oxford Economics, "Only a strong surprise in inflation could spur a cut this year," so don't expect an ECB interest rate cut anytime soon.