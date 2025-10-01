Vodafone Idea's ₹5,600cr AGR dues case reaches SC
Vodafone Idea is heading to the Supreme Court on October 6, hoping to cancel a government demand for ₹5,606 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues up to FY17.
The hearing was moved from September after the government's lawyer asked for more prep time.
Chief Justice B.R. Gavai will lead the bench.
VIL's AGR dues have been a massive headache
AGR is how telecom fees get calculated, and it's caused plenty of headaches.
Back in 2020, the Supreme Court ordered telcos to pay a massive ₹93,520 crore over 10 years—originally counting both telecom and non-telecom revenues until rules changed in 2021.
Vodafone Idea says its bill is based on wrong math but earlier appeals were rejected.
With the government now owning nearly half of VIL, there's talk of compromise as everyone looks for a way out that keeps the company afloat.