Vodafone Idea's ₹5,600cr AGR dues case reaches SC

VIL's AGR dues have been a massive headache

AGR is how telecom fees get calculated, and it's caused plenty of headaches.

Back in 2020, the Supreme Court ordered telcos to pay a massive ₹93,520 crore over 10 years—originally counting both telecom and non-telecom revenues until rules changed in 2021.

Vodafone Idea says its bill is based on wrong math but earlier appeals were rejected.

With the government now owning nearly half of VIL, there's talk of compromise as everyone looks for a way out that keeps the company afloat.