Eurozone PMI hits 52.1 in August as manufacturing recovers

Manufacturing led the charge with its best performance in over four years and new orders hit their fastest pace in 40 months.

Export orders also returned to growth for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On top of that, companies started hiring again, especially manufacturers who hadn't added jobs after more than three years, and service sector jobs grew at their quickest pace in eight months.

Price pressures eased a bit too, though inflation is still higher than usual for the region.