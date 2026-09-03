Eurozone services growth slows in August with PMI at 51.6
The eurozone's services sector lost a bit of steam in August 2026, with growth slipping to its lowest in two months.
The services PMI edged down to 51.6, but thanks to strong demand at home and a pickup in manufacturing, the region's overall private sector stayed steady.
The combined PMI for services and manufacturing landed at 52.0, right around the usual mark, showing the economy is still expanding, just not very fast.
Eurozone hiring strongest in 8 months
On the bright side, service jobs grew at their fastest pace in eight months and private-sector hiring turned positive for the first time this year.
Spain and Italy led this growth streak, while France struggled with another month of contraction.
Inflation is still stubborn, though (prices rose over 3% in August), which means all eyes are on what the European Central Bank will do at its September 10 meeting.