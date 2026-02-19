EU's growing love for Indian exports: Cars, agri products

Agri products also saw a jump

It's not just cars—Indian agricultural exports to the EU also shot up. Marine products grew by 55%, while coffee, tea, spices, gums, resins, and cereals all saw strong gains compared to previous years.

With a new India-EU free trade deal offering zero-duty access for Indian goods, these numbers could get even better soon.

For young entrepreneurs and anyone eyeing global trends, it's an exciting time for "Made in India."