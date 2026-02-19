EU's growing love for Indian exports: Cars, agri products
Business
Between April and December 2025, Indian exports of cars and farm products to the European Union (EU) saw a big jump.
Auto exports worldwide hit $19.3 billion, with the EU now taking a bigger slice—up from 9.8% to 11.6%.
Demand for Indian-made vehicles in Europe is clearly on the rise.
Agri products also saw a jump
It's not just cars—Indian agricultural exports to the EU also shot up. Marine products grew by 55%, while coffee, tea, spices, gums, resins, and cereals all saw strong gains compared to previous years.
With a new India-EU free trade deal offering zero-duty access for Indian goods, these numbers could get even better soon.
For young entrepreneurs and anyone eyeing global trends, it's an exciting time for "Made in India."