EU's Ribera meets big tech in US to discuss AI
Business
EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, is in the US meeting with top executives from Google (Alphabet), Meta, OpenAI, and Amazon to talk about how AI is shaking up Big Tech.
She is there to make sure these companies are not using their size to squeeze out smaller rivals as AI becomes a bigger part of our lives.
Ribera's focus on Google and Meta
Ribera is especially watching Google and Meta, worried they might be giving their own AI tools (like chatbots and cloud services) an unfair boost on their platforms.
With everyone from OpenAI to NVIDIA pouring money into new AI tech, the EU wants to keep things fair so no single company controls the future of artificial intelligence or shuts down new ideas.