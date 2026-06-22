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This EV logistics start-up is planning $200M IPO in India
Zypp is also closing a pre-IPO funding round to boost its valuation

This EV logistics start-up is planning $200M IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 22, 2026
01:23 pm
What's the story

Zypp Electric, an electric vehicle (EV) logistics start-up, is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO) of $150-200 million. The Gurugram-based company has already appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital as its bankers for the process. Zypp is also closing a pre-IPO funding round to boost its valuation ahead of a likely stock market listing in FY28.

Financial trajectory

The company was last valued at $331M

Zypp Electric has witnessed "good growth" over the last year, according to Mint. The company was last valued at some $331 million in March 2025, according to data from Tracxn. So far, it has raised a total of $76.5 million from investors such as Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle and IVY Growth Associates.

Market position

Competes with Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez

Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, Zypp Electric provides electric scooters and loaders on rent for zero-emission last-mile delivery. The company competes with other players in the market such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez. In 2025, Zypp launched 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) model where individuals or institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while the company manages deployment operations of the fleet.

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Revenue report

Zypp's financials for FY25

Bycyshare Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs Zypp Electric, reported an operating revenue of ₹437.9 crore in FY25, up from ₹292.7 crore a year earlier. However, its losses widened to ₹107.5 crore in FY25 from ₹89.6 crore in FY24. Despite these numbers, investor appetite for listed EV companies has remained strong, with Ola Electric Mobility raising about ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) earlier this month.

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