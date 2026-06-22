This EV logistics start-up is planning $200M IPO in India

Market position

Competes with Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez

Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, Zypp Electric provides electric scooters and loaders on rent for zero-emission last-mile delivery. The company competes with other players in the market such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez. In 2025, Zypp launched 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) model where individuals or institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while the company manages deployment operations of the fleet.