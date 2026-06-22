This EV logistics start-up is planning $200M IPO in India
What's the story
Zypp Electric, an electric vehicle (EV) logistics start-up, is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO) of $150-200 million. The Gurugram-based company has already appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital as its bankers for the process. Zypp is also closing a pre-IPO funding round to boost its valuation ahead of a likely stock market listing in FY28.
Financial trajectory
The company was last valued at $331M
Zypp Electric has witnessed "good growth" over the last year, according to Mint. The company was last valued at some $331 million in March 2025, according to data from Tracxn. So far, it has raised a total of $76.5 million from investors such as Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle and IVY Growth Associates.
Market position
Competes with Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez
Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, Zypp Electric provides electric scooters and loaders on rent for zero-emission last-mile delivery. The company competes with other players in the market such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez. In 2025, Zypp launched 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) model where individuals or institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while the company manages deployment operations of the fleet.
Revenue report
Zypp's financials for FY25
Bycyshare Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs Zypp Electric, reported an operating revenue of ₹437.9 crore in FY25, up from ₹292.7 crore a year earlier. However, its losses widened to ₹107.5 crore in FY25 from ₹89.6 crore in FY24. Despite these numbers, investor appetite for listed EV companies has remained strong, with Ola Electric Mobility raising about ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) earlier this month.