Ever raises $31 million to streamline buying and selling used EVs
Ever, a San Francisco startup, just scored $31 million in Series A funding led by Eclipse.
Co-founded by Lasse-Mathias Nyberg, Ever is out to make buying and selling used electric cars—like early Tesla Model 3s and Ys—way less complicated for everyone.
The startup's hybrid marketplace blends online tools with real-world locations
Ever runs a hybrid marketplace that blends online tools with real-world locations.
Its AI-powered system handles everything from pricing and inventory to matching buyers and sellers, streamlining the whole process—from appraisals to paperwork—so it's less hassle for users.
Ever's approach is already paying off, with thousands of users
Traditional used car sites often struggle with EV-specific issues like battery health checks or charging compatibility.
With thousands of active users already on board, Ever's approach is paying off—they say their sales productivity is two to three times higher than old-school models, showing there's real momentum behind this new way of doing things.