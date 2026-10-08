EverestIMS shares open at ₹126 on BSE SME, up 48.23%
Business
EverestIMS Technologies kicked off trading on the BSE SME platform with shares opening at ₹126, up 48.23% from its IPO price of ₹85.
While that's a solid jump, it didn't quite hit the 74% surge some were expecting from gray market buzz.
EverestIMS IPO oversubscribed 273.67x raised 48.45cr
The IPO was a hot ticket, oversubscribed 273.67 times and raising ₹48.45 crore. Noninstitutional investors were especially enthusiastic, snapping up shares at 406.34 times the available amount.
EverestIMS plans to put the funds toward building an AI innovation lab and boosting its working capital, all part of its push to grow in digital transformation and AI-powered tech solutions.