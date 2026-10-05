Everestims Technologies IPO oversubscribed nearly 274 times, aimed at 48.45cr
Business
Everestims Technologies, known for its digital transformation and AI solutions, just had its IPO oversubscribed by nearly 274 times as of October 5, 2026.
The company aimed to raise ₹48.45 crore by offering shares at ₹80 to ₹85 each, and clearly, investors were more than interested.
Noninstitutional investors lead 9510cr bids
Noninstitutional investors led the charge, bidding over 400 times their allotted shares, while retail and institutional buyers were not far behind.
Altogether, Everestims got bids worth ₹9,510 crore.
The funds will go toward ₹5.65 crore for IT hardware for an AI innovation and experience laboratory, ₹24 crore for working capital, and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Shares are set to start trading on the BSE SME platform on October 8.