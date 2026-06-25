EVOCS invests ₹100cr in India for sovereign data centers Business Jun 25, 2026

A US cloud company, EVOCS, just dropped ₹100 crore into India's digital infrastructure through its local arm, Velloe.

Their big plan? Building sovereign data centers so more of the world's data actually stays in India: right now, only 3% does even though we use 30%.

Thomas Marcin, CEO of Velloe, says this move is all about meeting India's growing need for local tech and keeping up with demand.