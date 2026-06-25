EVOCS invests ₹100cr in India for sovereign data centers
A US cloud company, EVOCS, just dropped ₹100 crore into India's digital infrastructure through its local arm, Velloe.
Their big plan? Building sovereign data centers so more of the world's data actually stays in India: right now, only 3% does even though we use 30%.
Thomas Marcin, CEO of Velloe, says this move is all about meeting India's growing need for local tech and keeping up with demand.
Velloe plans to double India staff
Velloe wants to double its team from 250 to 500 by next year, focusing on skilled tech pros.
They've already launched a Centre of Excellence and opened a new Noida office.
Revenue is expected to jump from ₹25 to ₹30 crore this year to ₹100 crore soon. They're aiming for a whopping ₹1,000 crore in three years.
Marcin adds that India's push for data sovereignty is making localized infrastructure more important than ever.