Evri sues BBC for £1.2m over 'Panorama' underpayment claims
Delivery company Evri is taking the BBC to court, asking for £1.2 million in damages after a December Panorama episode accused it of underpaying couriers and using unfair practices.
Evri says these claims aren't true and that the show seriously hurt its reputation and finances.
Evri claims £1.1m contract losses
According to Evri, it lost contracts worth more than £1.1 million because clients were spooked by the Panorama broadcast, plus it spent nearly £33,000 trying to reassure partners and protect its image.
Its lawyer also pointed out that negative publicity could make it harder to hire couriers in the future.
Now, Evri wants a court order stopping the BBC from repeating these claims, while the BBC has said it does not comment on ongoing legal cases and has not yet filed its defense.