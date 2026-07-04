Evri sues BBC for £1.2m over 'Panorama' underpayment claims

Evri claims £1.1m contract losses

According to Evri, it lost contracts worth more than £1.1 million because clients were spooked by the Panorama broadcast, plus it spent nearly £33,000 trying to reassure partners and protect its image.

Its lawyer also pointed out that negative publicity could make it harder to hire couriers in the future.

Now, Evri wants a court order stopping the BBC from repeating these claims, while the BBC has said it does not comment on ongoing legal cases and has not yet filed its defense.