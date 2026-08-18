Ex-Dunzo Dalvir Suri named Superhealth operations head targeting 100 centers
Business
Dalvir Suri, who helped build Dunzo, is now head of operations at Superhealth, a healthcare startup with big plans.
Announced on August 18, he will use his nearly 17 years of experience to help Superhealth grow from one hospital in Bengaluru to 100 centers across India in the next five to seven years.
Salaried doctors, all-inclusive pricing, SuperOS AI
Superhealth's model stands out: doctors are salaried (no commissions), prices are clear and all-inclusive, and an AI platform called SuperOS manages patient care.
Suri is excited about scaling this innovative approach quickly and smoothly.
The company's founders have backgrounds at top healthcare brands, and they're backed by investors like MS Dhoni Family Office.