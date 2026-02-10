Ex-GitHub CEO raises $60 million for AI coding assistant
Thomas Dohmke, ex-CEO of GitHub, just launched Entire—a new platform built to help developers manage the explosion of AI-generated code.
The company kicked off with a massive $60 million seed round at a $300 million valuation, making it the biggest early-stage raise ever for dev tools.
Funding led by Felicis
The funding was led by Felicis and joined by investors like Madrona, M12, Basis Set, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel.
Entire's 15-person remote team is gearing up for a bigger launch in 2026.
Entire's open-source checkpoints CLI
Entire's open-source Checkpoints CLI lets developers see exactly how AI agents make coding decisions—right alongside their usual Git commits.
It already works with Anthropic's Claude Code and Google's Gemini CLI, so AI agents become true teammates in your workflow instead of just background bots.