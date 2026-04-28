Start-up building self-learning AI raises record $1.1B seed

Ineffable Intelligence, a start-up founded by David Silver, a former lead researcher at Google 's DeepMind, has raised $1.1 billion in seed funding. The round was co-led by US venture capital firms Sequoia and Lightspeed and included participation from NVIDIA , DST Global, Index Ventures (Index), Google and the UK's Sovereign AI Fund, among others. The investment values the company at $5.1 billion.

Superlearner goal Ineffable Intelligence's mission to redefine AI learning Ineffable Intelligence seeks to create a "superlearner," an AI model that learns from its own experiences rather than relying on human data. This is different from most leading AI models today, which are trained on internet text. Silver said the company's goal is to "transcend the greatest inventions in human history, such as language, science, mathematics and technology."

AI ambitions Silver's vision for superintelligence breakthrough Silver envisions a future where his company will make first contact with superintelligence. He said, "We are creating a superlearner that discovers all knowledge from its own experience, from elementary motor skills through to profound intellectual breakthroughs." This ambitious vision is backed by Silver's experience in developing programs that beat professional players at chess and Go games purely from experience, without human strategies or game records.

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