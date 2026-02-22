Ex-Google employees charged with stealing secrets about Pixel phone chips
Two former Google workers, Samaneh and Soroor Ghandali, along with Samaneh's husband Mohammadjavad Khosravi, have been indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets tied to Google's Tensor chips—the brains behind Pixel phones.
Prosecutors say the Ghandalis took confidential chip info and destroyed evidence; the indictment also says both Samaneh and Soroor joined other technology firms.
The indictment lists 14 felony counts against them.
Google informed law enforcement, boosted security
Google caught the alleged theft and quickly boosted its security. The company also informed law enforcement and said these indictments are "an important step toward accountability."
The indictment was unsealed. If convicted on top charges, the accused could face decades in prison—a strong reminder of how seriously tech companies take protecting their ideas.