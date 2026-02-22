Ex-Google employees charged with stealing secrets about Pixel phone chips Business Feb 22, 2026

Two former Google workers, Samaneh and Soroor Ghandali, along with Samaneh's husband Mohammadjavad Khosravi, have been indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets tied to Google's Tensor chips—the brains behind Pixel phones.

Prosecutors say the Ghandalis took confidential chip info and destroyed evidence; the indictment also says both Samaneh and Soroor joined other technology firms.

The indictment lists 14 felony counts against them.