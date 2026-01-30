Ex-Google engineer found guilty of stealing AI secrets for China

How Ding pulled it off—and what happens next

Ding copied sensitive files—including details about Google's supercomputing data centers and custom AI chips—into his Apple Notes app, turned them into PDFs, and uploaded them to his personal cloud account beginning in May 2022.

He now faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5 million fine for each economic espionage count, and up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each trade-secret count.

Google has worked closely with law enforcement throughout the investigation, and Ding's next court date is set for February 3, 2026.