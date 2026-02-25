This AI chip rival of NVIDIA has raised $500M

MatX's mission is to make its processors 10 times more efficient at training and delivering results for large language models (LLMs) than NVIDIA 's GPUs. The start-up was co-founded by Reiner Pope and Mike Gunter in 2023. Before starting MatX, Pope led AI software development for Google's proprietary AI chips, TPUs, while Gunter was a lead designer of the TPU hardware.

Growth trajectory

Funding round details and future plans

MatX's latest funding round comes over a year after its $100 million Series A round led by Spark Capital. In 2024, the start-up was valued at over $300 million. The new funds will be used to manufacture chips with TSMC, with shipments expected to begin in 2027. Despite not disclosing its latest valuation, MatX remains a strong competitor in the AI chip market.