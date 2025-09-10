Ex-Haptik CEO Aakrit Vaish launches $75 million fund to back AI Business Sep 10, 2025

Aakrit Vaish, who previously led Jio Haptik and formerly advised the IndiaAI Mission, is set to launch Activate—a $75 million fund aimed at fueling India's fast-growing AI scene.

The fund is in the process of obtaining SEBI's approval as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), but it's already gearing up to back the next wave of AI startups.