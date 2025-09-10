Next Article
India not looking to replace dollar with another currency: CEA
India isn't looking to swap out the US dollar for another currency, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
At a recent AIMA event, he pointed out that India's economy is holding strong—GDP grew 7.8% in Q1 FY26—even as the world faces economic ups and downs.
Nageswaran on India's growth story
Nageswaran credits a decade of reforms like GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for making it easier to do business here.
He also mentioned that upgrades in India's credit rating and lower government bond yields show global trust in how India manages its finances.
Looking ahead, he said the "Viksit Bharat" mission is all about streamlining rules and creating meaningful opportunities for India's young workforce, especially in our growing digital economy.