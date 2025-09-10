India not looking to replace dollar with another currency: CEA

Nageswaran on India's growth story

Nageswaran credits a decade of reforms like GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for making it easier to do business here.

He also mentioned that upgrades in India's credit rating and lower government bond yields show global trust in how India manages its finances.

Looking ahead, he said the "Viksit Bharat" mission is all about streamlining rules and creating meaningful opportunities for India's young workforce, especially in our growing digital economy.