Half of all iPhones sold in US made in India

iPhones built in India will be available worldwide right away

For the first time ever, iPhones built in India will be available worldwide right from launch day, not just after China. This highlights how important India has become for Apple manufacturing.

Plus, thanks to a 30% jump in smartphone exports during the first half of 2025—mostly driven by US demand—analysts expect even more growth as Indian plants ramp up output.

Despite higher prices for the new models, strong demand and easier financing options are keeping excitement high for the iPhone 17 series.