Insurance CEOs meet government to discuss latest GST changes

Insurers seek clarity on input tax credits and commissions

Insurers want these GST changes to only apply going forward—not retroactively—and they're asking for input tax credits on renewal premiums too.

They've also highlighted that most policy pricing already factors in tax credits for reinsurance and commissions, which make up nearly 90% of their expenses.

Right now, commission expenses still get taxed, creating higher costs and some unclaimed credits.

Analysts think these rule tweaks could hit health insurers' profits and put pressure on new business for life insurers, so this meeting is all about finding a fair fix.