India's external debt rises to $730 billion: Is it alarming? Business Sep 10, 2025

India's external debt climbed to over $730 billion by the end of March 2025, up $67.5 billion from last year, according to the Finance Ministry.

The debt-to-GDP ratio nudged up to 19.1%, but with foreign exchange reserves covering over 90% of what's owed, the government considers the position modest and under control.