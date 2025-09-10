Oracle's cloud revenue growth forecast jumps 77% on big contracts

Oracle's Q1 FY25 in numbers

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Oracle pulled in $14.93 billion (up 12%), powered by strong demand for its cloud services and big partnerships with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

The company's Remaining Performance Obligations—a sign of future business—jumped a massive 359% to $455 billion as of August 31, 2024.

Plus, MultiCloud database revenue spiked an eye-popping 1,529%, all thanks to those strategic tech deals and plans to open dozens more data centers.