Ex-JPMorgan banker faked father's death to get bereavement leave 

Chirayu Rana, the former JPMorgan Chase banker, who accused a female colleague of forcing him to become her "sex slave," faked his father's death to take nearly three months of paid leave, The New York Post reported. The money man allegedly used this time off to prepare a lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini. Sources told the tabloid that he told supervisors in mid-December 2024 that he needed time away from work due to the supposed demise of his father, Chaitanya.

Family response Chaitanya is alive and well However, Chaitanya is alive and well at their family's $1.75 million home in Vienna, Virginia. Speaking to the New York Post, he denied any knowledge of the ongoing legal battle. "I don't know anything about it. He didn't talk with us or anything," he said. He also maintained that his son is a "good guy."

Work situation Rana was allowed to work from home Rana was allowed to work from home from fall 2024 after he first told the bank's top brass that his father was gravely ill, sources said. He then exhausted a series of leave allowances between early March and late May last year. This period coincides with when an initial draft complaint was sent to the bank's legal team, sources familiar with the matter said.

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Legal action Allegations against Hajdini Rana filed his complaint on April 28 in New York County Supreme Court under the pseudonym "John Doe." He accused executive director Hajdini of drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra, forcing him into degrading sex acts, and threatening his career if he refused. However, The New York Post reported last week that Rana never reported to Hajdini during his brief stint with JPMorgan as they were under two different managing directors.

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Investigation outcome JPMorgan probe found no evidence supporting claims A JPMorgan spokesperson said the bank's internal investigation reviewed emails, phone records, and witness statements but found no evidence supporting Rana's claims. The representative also said that "John Doe" refused to cooperate with the probe. Rana's lawsuit was removed from the docket on Wednesday evening after Daily Mail broke news of the complaint.