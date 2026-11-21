Ex-NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to testify before Senate Banking Committee
Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be testifying publicly before the Senate Banking Committee, before Christmas.
This follows allegations of multiple affairs, including one with someone suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Jensen Huang house interview December 1
Huang also has a closed-door interview with House committees on December 1.
With Sen. Elizabeth Warren about to take over as Senate Banking Committee chair in January, there's extra pressure for these hearings to happen soon.