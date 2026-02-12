Ex-Zomato employees can rejoin under new initiative by Deepinder Goyal
After Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and now Vice Chairman of Eternal Ltd, invited former employees to return, his inbox was hit with over 8,000 emails in just a week.
The response came from both ex-Zomato staff and even people who'd never worked at Eternal's companies (which include Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, District, and Feeding India).
'I'm the only 1 reading these emails'
Goyal shared on X that he's the only one reading these messages—and honestly, it's just not "humanly possible" to reply to everyone quickly.
He said that if those who worked with him directly and had written in were waiting for a reply, they should find his number and WhatsApp him.
Many emails were packed with stories full of emotions and honesty, recounting years of personal history.
Leadership changes at Eternal Ltd
Eternal Ltd recently saw some leadership changes: Goyal shifted from Group CEO to Vice Chairman recently.
Albinder Dhindsa is now the new Group CEO, while Goyal continues to shape the company culture behind the scenes.