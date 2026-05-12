Exaforce raises $125 million Series B, total funding reaches $200 million

Exabots cut manual security work 90%

Exaforce's Exabots spot and block cyberattacks instantly, which is a huge help as online threats keep growing.

Their tech also cuts down manual security work by 90%, freeing up teams to focus on real problems instead of endless alerts.

Since launching late last year, it has already landed 20 clients like Replit and Guardant Health, and it is aiming to double that soon.

CEO Ankur Singla says more companies are turning to Exaforce as cyberattacks get tougher: Customers are making our platform a top priority because security can't wait.