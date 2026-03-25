Exail's sea drones boost its stock by 700% since 2024 Business Mar 25, 2026

Exail Technologies, based in Paris, has seen its shares rise more than 700% since mid-2024, all thanks to its mine-hunting sea drones.

The big boost came after Iran threatened to mine the Strait of Hormuz, making Exail's tech suddenly very popular.

CEO Raphael Gorge says buyers are lining up, especially as Europe spends more on defense since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.