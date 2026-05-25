Why Modi government is staring at ₹1L crore revenue hit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel will cost the government ₹1 lakh crore in revenue. The announcement was made at a recent event in Mumbai where Sitharaman defended India's economic growth and countered what she called a deliberately pessimistic narrative around it. Her comments come as oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised fuel prices for the fourth time in 10 days.

Market impact Petrol, diesel prices increased by nearly ₹7.5 per liter Since May 15, when petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the first time in a long time, rates have gone up by nearly ₹7.5 per liter. The excise duty cut on these fuels will bring down their prices at the pump across India. This move is expected to give direct relief to households and businesses amid continued volatility in global energy markets due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Economic pressures Challenges more external than domestic, says Sitharaman Sitharaman attributed the challenges facing the Indian economy mainly to external factors, not domestic policies. She said India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and cited various high-frequency indicators that show industrial demand remains strong and growth momentum continues. "Challenges are more external—foreign exchange is needed for gold, fuel, and fertilizer imports," Sitharaman said.

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