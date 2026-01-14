Executive Centre India gets SEBI nod for ₹2,600cr IPO
Executive Centre India just got SEBI's approval to launch a ₹2,600 crore IPO.
The fresh equity shares (face value ₹2 each) will help the company invest in its Abu Dhabi operations and partly fund buying out TEC SGP and TEC Dubai from TEC Singapore, a corporate promoter.
What does the company do?
Based in Mumbai since 2008, Executive Centre India offers premium flexible workspaces—think modern offices you can rent as needed.
It's part of the global TEC Group, which has been in the space-as-a-service game for over 30 years.
Right now, they run 89 centers across 14 cities in seven countries including India, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.
Other key details
The company's revenue jumped nearly 28% to ₹1,322.64 crore in FY25 from last year. EBITDA also saw a healthy rise to ₹713.32 crore.
Leading banks like Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, and Nomura are managing the IPO process.