Executive Centre India gets SEBI nod for ₹2,600cr IPO

What does the company do?

Based in Mumbai since 2008, Executive Centre India offers premium flexible workspaces—think modern offices you can rent as needed.

It's part of the global TEC Group, which has been in the space-as-a-service game for over 30 years.

Right now, they run 89 centers across 14 cities in seven countries including India, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.