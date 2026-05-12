EXIM Bank plans to raise ₹99,500cr in FY27 funding push Business May 12, 2026

EXIM Bank just announced plans to raise a massive ₹99,500 crore in FY27 to boost its funding base.

Most of this, ₹66,000 crore, will come from within India through bonds and loans, while another $3.5 billion will be sourced internationally.

This goal is even higher than what the bank raised in the previous financial year.