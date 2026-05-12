EXIM Bank plans to raise ₹99,500cr in FY27 funding push
EXIM Bank just announced plans to raise a massive ₹99,500 crore in FY27 to boost its funding base.
Most of this, ₹66,000 crore, will come from within India through bonds and loans, while another $3.5 billion will be sourced internationally.
This goal is even higher than what the bank raised in the previous financial year.
EXIM Bank loan growth likely 10%
Loan growth might slow down a bit this fiscal year (FY27: 10%) vs. last fiscal year (FY26: 12%) because of the ongoing Middle East crisis and rising shipping costs affecting exporters.
Still, Managing Director Harsha Bangari says narrowing bond spreads have boosted her confidence in foreign borrowing.
Even with market uncertainties, she's optimistic that EXIM Bank will meet its targets and keep supporting Indian exporters.