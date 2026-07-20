EXIM Bank to raise $300 million via RBI-hedged 3-year bonds

This isn't EXIM's first rodeo this year. It already raised $500 million each through 10-year and 30-year bonds earlier.

Thanks to RBI's hedging scheme, big names like Power Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank have collectively secured about $2.15 billion through similar bonds.

Maksim Zenkov, deputy head of emerging markets fixed income at Cbonds, thinks total fundraising under this setup could see around $5 billion of bond issuances to come by the end of September, as banks and state-run companies look for cheaper ways to borrow and steady the rupee during tough economic times.