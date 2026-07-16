Exim Bank transfers ₹428cr to central government for fiscal 2025-26

Exim Bank just passed ₹428 crore from its profits to the central government for fiscal 2025-26, a solid 10% of its total net profit of ₹4,273 crore.

The bank's profits jumped nearly 32% from last year, and Managing Director Harsha Bangari handed over the receipt for the transfer to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This move highlights how well Exim Bank is doing and its role in supporting India's economy.