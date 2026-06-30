EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor says firms prefer small language models
EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor says more businesses are choosing small language models (SLMs) over massive AI systems.
SLMs let companies train on their own data, keep control of their information, and avoid headaches from sudden rule changes, especially after the US ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing its newly released Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 models earlier this month.
EXL to buy Indian firm iMerit
Kapoor points out that SLMs are built for specific jobs like customer support and cost less to run than giant AI systems.
To boost its own AI game, EXL announced it would buy Indian firm iMerit for up to $310 million, adding 3,600 new team members and expanding in cities like Kolkata.
EXL reported revenue of $570.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.