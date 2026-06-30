EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor says firms prefer small language models

EXL to buy Indian firm iMerit

Kapoor points out that SLMs are built for specific jobs like customer support and cost less to run than giant AI systems.

To boost its own AI game, EXL announced it would buy Indian firm iMerit for up to $310 million, adding 3,600 new team members and expanding in cities like Kolkata.

EXL reported revenue of $570.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.