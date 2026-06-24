EXL to acquire California-based iMerit for $310 million with $170 million upfront

iMerit's Ango platform joins EXL

iMerit, founded by Radha Basu in 2012, is known for training and evaluating advanced AI models: think computer vision and foundation models.

Its Ango data platform will now be part of EXL's toolkit, helping clients go from testing AI ideas to actually using them at scale.

Both companies are big on high-quality data; as Basu puts it, that is key to making AI work well.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.