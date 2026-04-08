Exotel brings Dubverse cofounders to lead conversation analytics, Dubverse independent

Exotel doubles down on AI

With over 7,000 business clients, including names like Apollo 24/7 and HDFC Securities, Exotel already handles more than 20 billion interactions every year.

Now, they're doubling down on AI and automation to make customer experiences smarter and smoother.

Founder Shivakumar Ganesan says AI could eventually handle up to 60% of customer support work.

Plus, Exotel is eyeing new markets like Japan and Australia as it continues to grow globally.