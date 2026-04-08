Exotel brings Dubverse cofounders to lead conversation analytics, Dubverse independent
Exotel, known for its cloud communication tools, just brought on the core team from voice AI startup Dubverse.
The Dubverse co-founders , Anuja Dhawan and Varshul Gupta, are now leading Exotel's efforts in conversation analytics and AI.
Interestingly, Dubverse will continue to operate as a standalone platform even after this move.
Exotel doubles down on AI
With over 7,000 business clients, including names like Apollo 24/7 and HDFC Securities, Exotel already handles more than 20 billion interactions every year.
Now, they're doubling down on AI and automation to make customer experiences smarter and smoother.
Founder Shivakumar Ganesan says AI could eventually handle up to 60% of customer support work.
Plus, Exotel is eyeing new markets like Japan and Australia as it continues to grow globally.